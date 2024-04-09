Turksoy to provide financial assistance to Kazakhstanis suffered from floods

The International Organization of Turkic Culture (Turksoy) seeks to provide assistance to Kazakhstanis affected by floods in a number of regions of the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As Turksoy Secretary General Sultan Raev said, financial assistance is set to be provided to those suffered from floods in Kazakhstan.

According to him, after the destructive earthquakes in Türkiye in February 2023, Turksoy’s initiative called Biz birgemiz (We are together) was successfully launched across the Turkic world, demonstrative of the unity and solidarity of the Turkic peoples.