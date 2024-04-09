EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:00, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Turksoy to provide financial assistance to Kazakhstanis suffered from floods

    Turksoy
    Photo: Anadolu

    The International Organization of Turkic Culture (Turksoy) seeks to provide assistance to Kazakhstanis affected by floods in a number of regions of the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    As Turksoy Secretary General Sultan Raev said, financial assistance is set to be provided to those suffered from floods in Kazakhstan.

    According to him, after the destructive earthquakes in Türkiye in February 2023, Turksoy’s initiative called Biz birgemiz (We are together) was successfully launched across the Turkic world, demonstrative of the unity and solidarity of the Turkic peoples.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states World News Floods in Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!