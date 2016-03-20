Turnout at elections in Kazakhstan makes 17.57% as of 10 a.m.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of 10 a.m., the turnout at the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan made 17.57%, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleimen informed.

Here is the information about the turnout in terms of the cities and regions: Akmola region - 20.89%, Aktobe region - 14.31%, Almaty region - 23.22%, Atyrau region - 11.88%, East Kazakhstan region - 24.31%, Zhambyl region - 19.3%, West Kazakhstan - 10.75%, Karaganda region - 18.78%, Kostanay region - 24.85%, Kyzylorda region - 19.83%, Mangystau region - 15.23%, Pavlodar region - 18.97%, North Kazakhstan region - 23.85%, South Kazakhstan region - 12.86%.

"In terms of the cities, 20.65% of the people voted in Astana and 6.94% voted in Almaty," L. Suleimen told.