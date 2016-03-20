23:37, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6
Turnout at Kazakh parliamentary elections in Jordan is almost 90% (PHOTO)
AMMAN. KAZINFORM - The number of voters, who voted at the polling station number 228 in the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Amman, have amounted to 89.87% (as of 05:20 pm Amman time), said Asemkhan Smagulov - secretary of the polling station number 228.
"By 5:20 pm the number of voters in Jordan amounted to 71 people which is accounted for 89.87%," Mr. Smagulov informed.
Under the election law the voting will be held until 8 pm local time.