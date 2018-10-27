Tursynbaeva stands 6th after short program at Skate Canada 2018

LAVAL. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva finished sixth at the 2nd stage of the ISU GP Skate Canada International 2018 (ladies' short program). The judges gave her 61.19 points, Olympic.kz informs.

Russian Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva showed the best result and gathered 74.22 points. Japanese Wakaba Higuchi finished second (66.51).

Then stands another Japanese figure skater Mako Yamashita (66.30). 2018 Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia is 7th after the short program.



The free skating program will take place October 28.