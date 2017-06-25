Tutankhamun collection arrived in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Exhibition "Monuments of Ancient Egypt", timed to the International specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 opened its doors at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the museum.

"The three-thousand-year-old ancient Egyptian civilization gave the modern world a rich historical and cultural heritage. Third of all ancient architecture and cultural monuments are located in Egypt. I would like to congratulate everyone on the opening of this exhibition of ancient history! The exposition consists of exhibits of different stages of Egypt's history. These historical works speak of the past era. And I hope that the exhibition will help to learn a little more about the history and culture of Egypt," said the Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly in his message read by his deputy Aktoty Raiymkulova.

The Tutankhamun collection consists of inlaid with semiprecious stones pharaoh's gilded wooden chariot, his throne, outer sarcophagus, a statuette of a girl with sacrificial gifts and a golden collar also inlaid with semiprecious stones.

The rich history of Egypt is reflected in products and artifacts from different historical periods, from the pre-dynastic period to the Middle Ages.

The event continued with a performance of the Reda dance ensemble in the large conference hall.

Reda received an approval of the Egyptian government to represent Egyptian folklore both in music and in dance. The group traveled throughout Egypt, collecting folk dances, and then toured around the world, promoting these worthy of respect fine arts.

The exhibition will last until August 3.


















