TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President and Al Jazeera TV channel to develop coop

DOHA. KAZINFORM The delegation of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan met with the Al Jazeera satellite TV channel authorities to establish cooperation, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the largest TV holding of the region in the capital of Qatar, Doha. The sides underlined the mass media role amid the changing political landscape and global development trends. Besides, those present noted the importance of participation of the national mass media in building the news agenda, their cooperation with the world’s largest media.

The Kazakh delegation told about transformation of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan into the large media holding including several media assets such as the Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform International News Agency and Documentary Centre.

The sides discussed partnership and signing of a joint cooperation agreement in the future. The agreement will help systemize media partnership between the two media holdings and create an efficient dialogue on forming the international news agenda.