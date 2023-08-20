TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President and Jordan’s media companies to cooperate

AMMAN. KAZINFORM The visiting delegation of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan held talks with the media companies of Jordan on the development of cooperation in mass media.

Director general of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva met with Faisal Shboul, the Minister of Government Communications of Jordan, to discuss the development of ties between the Kazakh and Jordanian mass media, particulr, in joint production and exchange of media content, broadcasting and dissemination in the national media space.

The parties noted great potential of cooperation in mass media of Kazakhstan and Jordan.

Notably, the Jordan News Agency (PETRA) and the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding.

Director general of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva noted the importance of «the development of humanitarian ties, including cooperation in mass media», highlighting its role in strengthening friendly relations between the two nations.

Fairouz Mubaideen, the director general of the Jordan News Agency (PETRA), also underlined the significance of the signed memorandum aimed at exchanging news, joint production oof special projects and access to the resources of the correspondents’ networks. The memo is expected to raise public awareness about the development of ties between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

In Amman, the delegation will also hold talks with the heads of a number of largest TV channels of Jordan, including the Jordan Media City, heads of leading universities to debate issues concerning training of experts for media industry.