TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President begins shooting of Ablai Khan film

The short feature film tells about the outstanding statesman, brave commander Ablai Khan, who ruled the Kazakh Khanate in 1771-1781, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The shooting of the film takes place at the Kochevniki (Nomads) location in the city of Konayev.

Photo: TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

The feature film ‘Ablai Khan’ is set to be screened at the multimedia interactive complex located in the Ablai Khan Square in Burabay. The visitors are to be offered a great opportunity to learn about the life story of a boy Abilmansur, who became the great son of the Kazakh people – Ablai Khan.

Photo: TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

In the lead role is famed Kazakhstani actor Zhandos Aibassov. The film also stars actors Bolat Momynzhanov, Baikenzhe Belbayev, Sagyzbay Karabalin, Askhat Urpekov, Aidos Abdikadyrov and Dinara Ateeva.

The film’s director is Galymzhan Bayazitov and scriptwriters Radik Temirgaliyev and Maira Dzhumabekova.