EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:59, 31 May 2024 | GMT +6

    TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President begins shooting of Ablai Khan film

    Ablai Khan
    Photo: TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

    The short feature film tells about the outstanding statesman, brave commander Ablai Khan, who ruled the Kazakh Khanate in 1771-1781, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The shooting of the film takes place at the Kochevniki (Nomads) location in the city of Konayev.

    Ablai Khan
    Photo: TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

    The feature film ‘Ablai Khan’ is set to be screened at the multimedia interactive complex located in the Ablai Khan Square in Burabay. The visitors are to be offered a great opportunity to learn about the life story of a boy Abilmansur, who became the great son of the Kazakh people – Ablai Khan.

    Ablai Khan
    Photo: TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President

    In the lead role is famed Kazakhstani actor Zhandos Aibassov. The film also stars actors Bolat Momynzhanov, Baikenzhe Belbayev, Sagyzbay Karabalin, Askhat Urpekov, Aidos Abdikadyrov and Dinara Ateeva.

    The film’s director is Galymzhan Bayazitov and scriptwriters Radik Temirgaliyev and Maira Dzhumabekova.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Entertainment
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!