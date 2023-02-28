TV and Radio Complex of President, TPS forge cooperation in information exchange

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Tazpit Press Service, Israel’s Independent News Agency, signed the Memorandum of cooperation in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The memorandum was inked by Director General of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva and TPS Founder and CEO Amotz Eyal.

The document aims to establish partnership in media content exchange, joint media production, human capital development, and joint promotion at both national and international levels.

According to Director General of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva, cultural and humanitarian ties set the stage for closer relations between the countries and peoples.

As Raushan Kazhibayeva stressed, cooperation in the media sphere also adds to that. In this vein, exchange of news materials, creation of joint projects, and learning from the colleagues’ best practices in covering various events help strengthen relations between our countries.

Having pointed out the importance of establishing cooperation with Kazakhstani mass media, TPS CEO Amotz Eyal said the memorandum heralds the start of a fruitful cooperation between two leading media companies of Kazakhstan and Israel.

The memorandum of cooperation signed was added to the pool of international agreements the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan had previously inked with foreign mass media, namely Saudi Press Agency, Trend, Yonhap, Armenpress, etc.

Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a large media company based in Kazakhstan, uniting Jibek Joly TV Channel, Silk Way International TV Channel, Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Films Center.

Founded in 2010, Tazpit Press Service is Israel’s independent news agency that disseminates real time factual information in the country and beyond.