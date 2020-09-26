EN
    09:11, 26 September 2020 | GMT +6

    TV project to search for missing kicks off in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new social project aimed to help find missing people will kick off on Qazaqstan TV Channel, its press service reports.

    For the past 5 years about 13,000 people went missing in Kazakhstan. Up to 220 people disappear every month in Kazakhstan. The large-scale TV project, Kymbat zhandar, will start on September 27. It is a unique project not only to help find close one but also to create feeling of being part of other people’s lives. Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Kymbat Doszhan will host the program..

    It will be broadcast on Sundays at 12:00 p.m.


