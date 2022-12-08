Twelve heads of state already confirmed for Lula’s inauguration
According to Ambassador Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, chief of ceremonial for the inauguration, 12 heads of state and government have already confirmed their presence: the presidents of Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal and East Timor, and the King of Spain. There are also confirmations of authorities at other levels, such as chancellors.
The group's coordinator and future first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and other members participated in a press conference on Wednesday at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil. According to Janja, 300,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration party in the federal capital, an event that is being called the Festival of the Future.
Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br