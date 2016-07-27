Twenty countries confirm their participation in the Second Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Tajikistan has sent an application to participate in the World Nomad Games 2016, the secretariat World Nomad Games 2016 reports.

The Tajik side expressed interest to participate in three kinds of sports: alysh, gyulesh and mass-wrestling.

Earlier athletes from 18 countries: Argentina, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Brazil, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Russia, Slovakia, USA, Turkmenistan and Ecuador expressed the intention to participate in the Second World Nomad Games.

In the first World Nomad Games the number of participating countries was 19, Kazinform refers to Kabar.