KAZAN, September 8. /TASS/. A hurricane that hit Kazan, the capital of the Volga republic of Tatarstan, has left 20 people injured, including a newborn baby, local health officials said on Tuesday.

The Monday storm toppled over 900 trees, damaged 230 cars and 19 buildings and caused traffic delays on the Volga River. Some 1,000 rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane moving towards the neighboring republic of Bashkiria, Kazinform refers to TASS.