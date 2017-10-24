EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 24 October 2017 | GMT +6

    TWESCO holds event dedicated to Modernization 3.0

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) held a meeting dedicated to President Nazarbayev's program "Modernization of public consciousness" at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies (TUFS), TWESCO press service reports.

    The head of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali explained the essence of Nursultan Nazarbaev's program and Japanese experts on Central Asia Komatsu Hisao, Kimura Satoru, Shimada Shizuo, Tetsu Akiyama and Sakai Hiroki shared their views on the relevance of the program "Modernization 3.0".

    null

    The experts believe that the tasks outlined by the Head of State will contribute to the advancement of science and culture in Kazakhstan.

    null

    Summing up the meeting, the head of TWESCO thanked the participants for taking an active part in the discussion of such an important initiative.

    null  

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan and Asia Education President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Japan Modernization 3.0 Top Story Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!