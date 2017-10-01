TWESCO project wins international prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The archeological project of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) named as "From our past with a rich history to the bright future" has been recognized as a winner in the category of "Design and Idea Projects" of the Mimar Sinan International Projects Competition, Kazinform has learnt from the Academy's press service.

The ceremony of awarding the winners of the International Projects Competition, which is held once every four years and is organized by the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic world, was held in the city of Kayseri.



State and public figures, representatives of the Turkic world organizations, as well as the best experts of the Architecture and Construction fields from 36 countries attended the ceremony, which was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning of Turkey.



The Academy's prize was handed over to the permanent secretary of the organization Askhat Kessikbayev. A.Kessikbayev congratulated the participants on behalf of the head of TWESCO Darkhan Kydyrali, expressed his gratitude to the organizers, and made a report on the activities and fundamental projects of the Turkic Academy.



It should be noted that the exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 became the winner in the nomination of "Urban Development".



In general, the competition was held in the nominations of "Trans-continental large projects", "Engineering and architectural projects", "Urban Development" and "Design and Idea projects".



