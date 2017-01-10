Twin blasts kill over 20 in Kabul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two powerful blasts have rocked the Afghan capital Kabul killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens today, Kazinform reports.

The twin blasts occurred near the building of the Afghan parliament during rush hour. Victims and those injured in the bombings are mostly civilians and parliament's staff.



The Afghan authorities claim a suicide bomber and a car bomb are to blame for the explosions.



Taliban group reportedly claimed the responsibility for the blasts.



Source: Agencies