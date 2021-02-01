Twin earthquakes shake western Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Twin earthquakes shook western Turkey on Monday morning off the country's Aegean Sea coast, according to the country's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that the first quake occurred at 8.46 a.m. local time (0546 GMT) with a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of 20.69 kilometers (12.85 miles) off Karaburun district of Izmir province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Only a minute later, this time a 4.8-magnitude quake hit the region at a depth of 7 km (4.3 mi).

Provincial teams have launched Inspections in the aftermath of the tremors, though no damage or casualties have yet been reported, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said on Twitter.

Turkey, geographically, is crossed by fault lines and prone to earthquakes. Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country's third-largest city, Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.