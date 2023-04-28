EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:20, 28 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Twins died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kostanay region

    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The twins left unattended died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the regional emergency situations department.

    The accident occurred on April 27 in the village of Yershovka, Uzunkol district.

    A fire broke out in a kitchen covering 5 square meters. The rescuers found the bodies of two little kids there. The most likely cause of their death is breathing in carbon monoxide.

    The pretrial investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!