07:24, 15 September 2017 | GMT +6
Twitter launches special Golovkin and Alvarez emojis
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Twitter launched special emojis for Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in celebration of their upcoming fight, Sports.kz reports.
If users mention #GGG or #Canelo in their tweets, special emojis with the boxers' faces will pop up.
Earlier, the social network launched Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) and Conor McGregor (0-1) emojis.
The Golovkin vs Alvarez fight is scheduled for September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.