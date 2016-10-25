Twitter planning hundreds of job cuts this week

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The social media giant Twitter may cut hundreds of jobs across the board, US media reported.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that sources said Twitter may cut about 300 jobs, which is about 8 percent of the workforce, as soon as this week, Sputnik reports.

Twitter's sales growth has slowed, the report explained, adding that an attempt to seek a sale failed after Salesforce.com Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Alphabet Inc. backed out from bidding.

About the same percentage of the workforce was present after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took over as chief executive officer, the report noted.

