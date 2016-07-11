EN
    09:13, 11 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Two 5.9 and 6.2 magnitude earthquakes strike northwest Ecuador coast

    ASTANA. KAZIFORM - Two strong earthquakes with reported magnitudes of 5.9 and 6.2 have struck northwest Ecuador.

    The first 5.9 magnitude quake centered about 15 miles northwest of Quininde with a depth of 6.2 miles, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute. Initially it was measured at 6.5 with shakes felt throughout the region.

    Several minutes later a second but stronger earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck the same region.

    No details or reports on casualties or damage are available at the moment.

    In April, Ecuador was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed hundreds of people, injuring over 12,000 and causing serious damage along the country's Pacific coast.

    In May, a 6.7 and a 6.8 magnitude earthquakes hit Ecuador's western coast, injuring dozens of people.

    Source: Sputniknews.com 

