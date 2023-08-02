Two adults, child in ICU after residential building fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Acting Chief of Almaty Municipal Healthcare Department Nazgul Imangaliyeva has visited the hospitals where the victims of the 16-storey residential building fire had been brought, Kazinform reports.

«A total of 49 people were injured. Two adult patients are getting treatment at the Municipal Clinical Hospital No7. Nine children are in the Children’s Emergency Care Center, and six are at the Municipal Clinical Hospital No2. The others were discharged after getting all required medical treatment,» the press service of the healthcare department says.

Two adults are in an intensive care unit. A woman, aged 35, was hospitalized with a catatrauma, concomitant injury, multiple fractures, lung contusion, intoxication, abd the 2nd degree traumatic shock. Another woman, aged 19, was hospitalized with a severe head injury and multiple fractures.

A woman, born in 1982, died from multiple fatal injuries. She was brought to the intensive care unit of the Municipal Clinical Hospital No2 in a critical condition. According to the ambulance service brigade, she fell from the 5th or 6th floor. She had a catatrauma, severe concomitant injury, multiple fractures, intoxication, and 2nd-3rd degree traumatic shock.

«A child is in an intensive care unit. His condition is estimated as stable. The condition of other hospitalized people is also stable,» the press service adds.

17 adults and 14 children were discharged after receiving first care for further outpatient monitoring.