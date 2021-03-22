Two air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 43 international flights from Germany, Hungary, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 21, 2021, Kazinform cites the Committee on Sanitary Epidemiological Control.

Of 5,356 air passengers, 5,179 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 177 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

21 flights with 2,868 passengers on board (141without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Nine flights with 1,265 passengers on board (29 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Eight flights with 576 passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Shymkent city. Two flights carrying 196 passengers (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Aktau. Two flights with 370 passengers on board (7 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Turkestan. One flight carrying 81 passengers (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Atyrau.

The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

COVID-19 PCR tests of two out of 400 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on March 20, 2021, returned a positive result. One arrived on Sharm El Sheikh-Aktobe flight, and another on Minsk-Nur-Sultan flight.