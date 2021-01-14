12:25, 14 January 2021 | GMT +6
Two arrived from Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 13 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 13, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.
1,190 out of 1,379 Kazakhstanis arrived had COVID-19 tests. Those who had no PCR test results were taken upon arrival to the quarantine hospital to undergo coronavirus tests.
2 out of 94 arrived in Kazakhstan on January 12 en route Dubai-Almaty were tested positive for coronavirus.