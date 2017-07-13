Two Astana riders hospitalized at Tour de France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Astana Proteam riders Dario Cataldo and Jakob Fuglsang have crashed in the middle of the distance of stage 11 of the Tour de France shortly after passing the feeding zone, the team's press service reports.

Cataldo was forced to quit the race and was immediately taken to the hospital in the city of Pau. Fuglsang was able to continue the race and finished in the main group. However, he too was sent to the hospital for a detailed medical check.

Dario Cataldo was diagnosed with a small fracture in the scaphoid bone of the left hand and a lot of contusions and abrasions of the left side of the body. His left wrist was fixed for a few weeks, the statement reads.

Jakob Fuglsang was diagnosed with two minor fractures: in the left scaphoid and in the head of the radius of the left elbow. Despite these injures, tomorrow Jakob is going to start at stage 12 of the Tour de France.

German rider Marcel Kittel became the winner of the stage (Eymet - Pau, 203,5 km) in a bunch sprint. Fabio Aru finished the race in the peloton.

Still no changes in the general classification with Chris Froome as the leader, Fabio Aru as second and Jakob Fuglsang as 5th.

The race backs in the mountains with stage 12: 214,5 km from Pau to Peyragudes.