    10:12, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Two athletes from Kyzylorda won silver medals at World Sambo Championship in Riga

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Kyzylorda welcomed silver medal winners of the World Sambo Championship Youth and Juniors in Riga Diana Tileumuratova and Nurgym Turshabek, the press service of the regional department of physical culture and sport informs.

    Diana Tileumuratova competed in the 48 kg category and Nurganym Turshabek competed in the +75 category. Both girls won silver medal. Their trainers are Zhanar Duisekenova and Darkhan Almakhanov respectively.

    Both girls will also represent Kazakhstan at the Asia Championships scheduled to be held this December.

