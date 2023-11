ASTANA. KAZINFORM - November 20, 2015 two avalanches total volume of 250 m3 went down in the mountains of Almaty, according to the website of the Committee for Emergency Situations.

According to the State Office of "KazSeleZashshita" on November 20, 2015 two avalanches occurred in the basin of the Kishi Almaty (Ile Alatau) River. The total amount of snow came down was 250 cubic meters. No one was injured.