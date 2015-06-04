Two bodies found in waters of Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM -Two lifeless bodies were discovered in the waters of Akmola region on Wednesday, June 3.

A man aged 38 drowned in a water reservoir near Belagash village in Zhaksynskiy district at around 7:00 p.m. His body was pulled out of the water in 40 minutes by locals. The same day rescuers found another man's body in the Yessil River at around 9:00 p.m. According to reports, the man born in 1980 drowned while swimming in the river on May 29. He was under the influence of alcohol.