    15:58, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Two bodies found in waters of Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM -Two lifeless bodies were discovered in the waters of Akmola region on Wednesday, June 3.

    A man aged 38 drowned in a water reservoir near Belagash village in Zhaksynskiy district at around 7:00 p.m. His body was pulled out of the water in 40 minutes by locals. The same day rescuers found another man's body in the Yessil River at around 9:00 p.m. According to reports, the man born in 1980 drowned while swimming in the river on May 29. He was under the influence of alcohol.

