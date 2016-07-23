Two Bolashak students safe and sound after Munich armed attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two students study in Munich under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme.

"Two Bolashakers study in Munich - Ayan Isakhanov and Bibigul Shektybayeva (...) I've already contacted them, everything is fine," said Aiman Aubakirova, representative of the Center for International Programs in Berlin.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, there are no Kazakhstanis among victims and those injured in the armed attack in Munich.



Earlier it was reported that the armed man attacked the Olympia shopping mall in Munich killing 9 people and injuring 16 more at 6:00 p.m. local time. The police confirmed the attacker was the 18-year-old man of Iranian descent who lived in Munich. After the attack he committed suicide.