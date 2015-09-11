EN
    10:48, 11 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Two boys, 5, got carbon monoxide poisoning in apartment fire

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two little boys got carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment fire in Akmola region, local authorities say.

    According to reports, one of the apartments in a residential complex in the town of Shchuchinsk caught fire on Thursday (September 10). As a result, two five-year-old boys sustained carbon monoxide poisoning. They were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated at least 20 people from the apartments affected by the fire. A special commission is to determine the cause of fire.

