Two boys hit by car in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Niva vehicle has knocked down two children in Aktau.

The accident took place in 6th neighborhood. Both children were taken to the intensive care unit of Mangystau Regional Children's Hospital. Doctors cannot accurately assess the state of children, lada.kz reports. The traffic police informed that the children were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing when Niva Chevrolet car knocked them down. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the city police department for questioning. According to doctors, both children are in intensive care in serious condition. The boys do not have obvious fractures. However, more details about their condition will be known after the examination. It was established that one of the boys is 12 years old, he a resident of Aktau. The second victim, aged 8, has come to Aktau from Uralsk.