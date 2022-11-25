Two buses collide in Karaganda, driver dies

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A driver was killed and 15 passengers injured when one bus rammed into another in the city of Karaganda. The passengers and another driver were rushed to a hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at 9:16am near a house-building factory.

According to the local police department, buses No41 and No146 crashed into each other. The driver of the bus No41 died at the scene. His bus was empty at the moment of the accident.

A criminal case has been launched.