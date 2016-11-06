EN
    13:15, 06 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Two cars catch fire after collision in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two cars burnt down as a result of a road accident in Almaty city on early Sunday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The accident occurred earlier this morning in Al-Farabi Avenue in Bostandyk district. An Audi car rammed into a Toyota Camry and the two vehicles caught fire," official spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform correspondent.

    The fire was put out completely by 3:45 a.m.

    Paramedics rushed both drivers and a police officer to the nearest hospital.

