    12:15, 15 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Two cars caught fire after collision in Akmola region

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Four people were injured as a result of a road traffic accident on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.

    According to Kazakhavtodor, the tragedy occurred on Saturday at around 09:40am on the 272nd km of Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, near Kenessary village of Burabay district.

    Two cars – Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Previa – collided with each other and then caught fire. Four people got injuries as a result of the accident. All of them were transported to a hospital in Kokshetau, Akmola region. An investigation is underway.

     

    Крупное ДТП с пожаром на трассе Астана - Бурабай.

    Видео опубликовано 🇰🇿© ZTB.KZ 2016 (@ztb_video) Окт 14 2016 в 10:42 PDT

