Two cars caught fire after collision in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Four people were injured as a result of a road traffic accident on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.

According to Kazakhavtodor, the tragedy occurred on Saturday at around 09:40am on the 272nd km of Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, near Kenessary village of Burabay district.

Two cars – Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Previa – collided with each other and then caught fire. Four people got injuries as a result of the accident. All of them were transported to a hospital in Kokshetau, Akmola region. An investigation is underway.



