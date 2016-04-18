EN
    13:40, 18 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Two cars collide, go on fire in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured after two cars collided and went on fire on a highway in Atyrau region, local police said.

    According to reports, the KIA and UAZ cars collided on the Aktobe-Atyrau highway near Dossor village.
    Paramedics rushed a passenger travelling in the UAZ vehicle to the nearest hospital where he was put into intensive care unit. One of the passengers from the KIA vehicle was also hospitalized.
    A five-year-old child, who was in one of the cars, escaped unharmed.
    An investigation is underway.

