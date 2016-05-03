EN
    15:42, 03 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Two chapters of «The Nomads» by I.Essenberlin translated into Czech language

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two chapters of the trilogy "The Nomads" by Ilyas Essenberlin have been translated into the Czech language, Kazinform reports citing the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Prague.

    "The two chapters of "The Nomads" (Magic Sword and Desperation) by Ilyas Essenberlin have been translated into the Czech language and presented in Prague," a press release reads.
    The third book "Khan Kene" will be presented at a festive ceremony to be held by the Embassy on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.
    "The books caused great interest among the Czech reades who look forward for the release of the third book of the trilogy," says the Embassy.
    Tags:
    Culture Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Independence day News
