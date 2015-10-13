EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:58, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Two children died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two children died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region.

    "The tragedy occurred October 12. According to the telephone message received by Yereimentau internal affairs division, five people living at 4-Gagarin Street got carbon monoxide poisoning. Three of them were taken to an intensive care unit of the Yereimentau Central Hospital. Two children born 2010 and 2013 died," the press service of the regional emergencies department says.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!