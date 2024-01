TARAZ. KAZINFORM Two children, aged 8 and 11, drowned while swimming on June 7 at 8:00 pm in Shu district. The relatives recovered their bodies, the emergency situations department of Zhambyl region informs.

As earlier reported, a 37-year-old man drowned in the artificial lake in Shaikoryk village.



Last year 33 people, 22 of them children drowned in the region. 4 people have already drowned since the beginning of the year.