Two children hit on zebra crossing in Shymkent, one died

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Two children were knocked down by a Mercedes car in Shymkent, Kazinform learnt.

As the press service of the regional internal affairs department informs, the accident took place on Baidibek Bi Avenue. A 24-year-old driver infringed the driving rules and hit two children when they were using zebra crossing. A girl aged 7 died at the scene, and a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with severe injuries.



The driver was detained. His car was taken to a specialized parking. Pre-trial investigation was launched as per Article 345 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Code.