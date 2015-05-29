EN
    16:46, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Two citizens of Kazakhstan evacuated from Yemen to Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two citizens of Kazakhstan have been safely evacuated from Yemen to Moscow, Official Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Altai Abibullayev informed via Twitter account.

    "Another two citizens of Kazakhstan -Lyudmila Khadzhvan (from Pavlodar) and her daughter Yasmin have been safely evacuated from Yemen to Moscow with assistance of Russian colleagues," he wrote in Twitter.

