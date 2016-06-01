EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 01 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Two dead, 18 injured in China battery plant blast

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two were confirmed dead and 18 others were injured in a battery plant explosion in east China's Jiangsu Province Tuesday, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

    The blast went off at around 6 p.m. at a lithium battery storehouse of Haisida Power Supply Co. Ltd. in the city of Qidong, the city government said in a statement.

    It said 12 factory workers and eight firemen were landed in hospitals in Qidong and Nantong with injuries. Two critically-injured cases, including a worker and a fireman, died in hospital.

    Authorities have closed down the plant and launched an investigation, it said.
    Source: trend.az

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!