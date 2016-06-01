Two dead, 18 injured in China battery plant blast

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Two were confirmed dead and 18 others were injured in a battery plant explosion in east China's Jiangsu Province Tuesday, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

The blast went off at around 6 p.m. at a lithium battery storehouse of Haisida Power Supply Co. Ltd. in the city of Qidong, the city government said in a statement.

It said 12 factory workers and eight firemen were landed in hospitals in Qidong and Nantong with injuries. Two critically-injured cases, including a worker and a fireman, died in hospital.

Authorities have closed down the plant and launched an investigation, it said.

