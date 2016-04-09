Two dead in shooting at Texas air force base

SAN ANTONIO. KAZINFORM: At least two persons have been killed in a shooting at an air force base in Texas, authorities said.

Bexar (bayr) County sheriff's spokesman James Keith said Friday that deputies have responded to reports of an active shooter at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, which is the home of Air Force basic training, according to The Times of India.

Keith confirmed that one person has died in the shooting and said that "we could have more."