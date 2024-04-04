Two die, 15 injured in Moscow due to bad weather

Two people were killed and 15 more suffered injuries due to bad weather conditions in Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

"Today, Moscow has been hit by bad weather - strong winds and a change in temperature. Wind gusts reached more than 21 m/s. We, in a timely manner, took every possible measure to notify [people]. Major city parks and other open-air public places were promptly closed," he wrote.

Sobyanin added that emergency warnings were shown on outdoor screens across the city, on the alert boards of the city’s traffic control center and in other places.

"Sadly, it was not without casualties. Seventeen victims, and two of them died," the mayor said.

Sobyanin offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"All those injured are receiving necessary medical treatment. At present, the city services are taking prompt measures to grapple with the aftermath," he said.