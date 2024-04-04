EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:51, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Two die, 15 injured in Moscow due to bad weather

    Two die, 15 injured in Moscow due to bad weather
    Photo credit: Yekaterina Khristova/TASS

    Two people were killed and 15 more suffered injuries due to bad weather conditions in Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

    "Today, Moscow has been hit by bad weather - strong winds and a change in temperature. Wind gusts reached more than 21 m/s. We, in a timely manner, took every possible measure to notify [people]. Major city parks and other open-air public places were promptly closed," he wrote.

    Sobyanin added that emergency warnings were shown on outdoor screens across the city, on the alert boards of the city’s traffic control center and in other places.

    "Sadly, it was not without casualties. Seventeen victims, and two of them died," the mayor said.

    Sobyanin offered condolences to the families of the victims.

    "All those injured are receiving necessary medical treatment. At present, the city services are taking prompt measures to grapple with the aftermath," he said.

    Tags:
    Russia CIS World News Natural disasters
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!