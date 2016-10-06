EN
    10:30, 06 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Two die as a result of fatal car accident in Karaganda

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two motorists died as a result of a road traffic accident in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to reports, the accident happened in Yermekov Street at 12:00 p.m. on October 5.

    "The 29-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver lost control of the car, veered off the road and crashed into a Mazda vehicle. Both drivers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital," Bakytzhan Kudiyarov, spokesperson of the Karaganda police department, said.

    Later it was reported that both men died of sustained injuries on Thursday morning.

    An investigation is underway.

