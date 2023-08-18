EN
    11:44, 18 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Two die in horrific road accident in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two residents of Astana died in a horrific road accident in North Kazakhstan region. The accident occurred on Thursday, August 17, on the 431 kilometer of Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, near Aralagash village, Kazinform reports citing Polisia.kz.

    Both vehicles – Toyota Hiace and MAN truck – burned to the ground after the crash.

    52-year-old driver and 54-year-old passenger of Toyota Hiace died at the accident site.

    43-year-old driver of MAN was hospitalized with traumas.

    An investigation has been launched.


