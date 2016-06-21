EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Two die of suspected Anthrax in Karaganda city

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people from Karaganda city who were hospitalized for suspected Anthrax have died today, a source at the Karaganda Healthcare Department confirms.

    "A 33-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man died at the Karaganda regional infectious hospital. They were admitted to the hospital along with five others on June 19. They are all residents of Yerkindik village," the press secretary of the department Aizhan Issa said.

    According to preliminary version, raw meat is to blame for disease.

    "The precise diagnosis will be determined tomorrow evening," Issa said.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Healthcare Coronavirus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!