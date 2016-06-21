Two die of suspected Anthrax in Karaganda city

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people from Karaganda city who were hospitalized for suspected Anthrax have died today, a source at the Karaganda Healthcare Department confirms.

"A 33-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man died at the Karaganda regional infectious hospital. They were admitted to the hospital along with five others on June 19. They are all residents of Yerkindik village," the press secretary of the department Aizhan Issa said.



According to preliminary version, raw meat is to blame for disease.



"The precise diagnosis will be determined tomorrow evening," Issa said.