EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:56, 12 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Two died in bus-car collision in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A collision of a Kawasaki bus with a Volga car on Maikain-Ekibastuz highway led to a death of the bus driver and one of his passengers.

    According to Pavlodar regional internal affairs department, the accident occurred today on the 18km of Maikain-Ekibastuz highway.

    There were seven passengers in the bus at the time of accident. The bus driver and one passenger died at the spot. As it was found out, the bus fell into a ditch.

    A driver of Volga was taken to a hospital with injuries.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Accidents News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!