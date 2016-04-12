Two died in bus-car collision in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A collision of a Kawasaki bus with a Volga car on Maikain-Ekibastuz highway led to a death of the bus driver and one of his passengers.

According to Pavlodar regional internal affairs department, the accident occurred today on the 18km of Maikain-Ekibastuz highway.

There were seven passengers in the bus at the time of accident. The bus driver and one passenger died at the spot. As it was found out, the bus fell into a ditch.



A driver of Volga was taken to a hospital with injuries.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.