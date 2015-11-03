EN
    17:06, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Two died in Karaganda road accident

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two people died and two more got injuries in a road-traffic collision in Karaganda city yesterday Nov 2, regional internal affairs department informs.

    The accident took place on the 15th main line of Karaganda-Temirtau highway. Toyota Camry and Toyota Land Cruiser cars crashed into each other as a result of which two passengers died of multiple traumas at the spot and two more were injured. "Pre-trial investigation has been launched. According to preliminary version, one of the cars crossed into the oncoming lane," an official statement reads.

