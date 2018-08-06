Two districts renamed in Pavlodar rgn - presidential decree

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree renaming two districts in Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"In accordance with Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan of "On the Administrative-Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated December 8, 1993, I hereby resolve:

1. Rename some districts of Pavlodar region: 1) Kashyr District to Terenkol District; 2) Lebyazhye District to Akku District," the document says.

This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is officially published.