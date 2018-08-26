Two dramas of Kazakh director to be screened at SIFF

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two dramas of Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov - Night God and Gentle Indifference Of The World are set to be screened at the Sakhalin International Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

Night God will be screened in the Neighbors and Friends Section, while Gentle Indifference Of The World will run in the Main Competition section.



The director himself admits that the second film is more suitable for the main program of the festival. "I am pleased that both dramas are presented at the festival," Yerzhanov told Kazinform correspondent.







SIFF will run in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk from August 24 to August 31 under the patronage of the governor of the Sakhalinsk Oblast of Russia.



